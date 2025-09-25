Real reason behind Prince Harry's decision to keep Archie away from Eton

Why Prince Harry has chosen not to register Archie at Eton

Prince Harry’s spokesperson has confirmed that the Duke has no plans to enrol his son Prince Archie at Eton College.

The Duke of Sussex has previously spoken about finding his time at Eton College difficult and how he never felt fully comfortable there.

On the other hand, his brother Prince William is said to have did well at the school.

In an interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, in 2023, Harry revealed that when he first arrived, William told him to act as if they didn’t know each other.

Harry said it William’s words hurt him and made him feel isolated, however, he later understood it was typical sibling behaviour.

"At the time, it hurt,” the Duke of Sussex said. "I couldn’t make sense of it. I was like, ‘What do you mean? We’re now at the same school.’"

Recently, it was reported by The Royalist that Harry had registered Archie at the Eton College following his trip to the UK.

However, a representative for the Sussexes told Daily Mail that the Duke will not send Archie to Eton College.

“Prince Harry has not put his son’s name down for Eton, nor does he have any plans to do so,” they said.