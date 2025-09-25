 
Geo News

Real reason behind Prince Harry's decision to keep Archie away from Eton

Prince Harry’s spokesperson has confirmed he has no plans to register Archie at Eton

By
Web Desk
|

September 25, 2025

Why Prince Harry has chosen not to register Archie at Eton
Why Prince Harry has chosen not to register Archie at Eton

Prince Harry’s spokesperson has confirmed that the Duke has no plans to enrol his son Prince Archie at Eton College.

The Duke of Sussex has previously spoken about finding his time at Eton College difficult and how he never felt fully comfortable there.

On the other hand, his brother Prince William is said to have did well at the school.

In an interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, in 2023, Harry revealed that when he first arrived, William told him to act as if they didn’t know each other.

Harry said it William’s words hurt him and made him feel isolated, however, he later understood it was typical sibling behaviour.

"At the time, it hurt,” the Duke of Sussex said. "I couldn’t make sense of it. I was like, ‘What do you mean? We’re now at the same school.’"

Recently, it was reported by The Royalist that Harry had registered Archie at the Eton College following his trip to the UK.

However, a representative for the Sussexes told Daily Mail that the Duke will not send Archie to Eton College.

“Prince Harry has not put his son’s name down for Eton, nor does he have any plans to do so,” they said.

Sarah Ferguson refuses to be tricked in resurfaced interview amid fresh scandal video
Sarah Ferguson refuses to be tricked in resurfaced interview amid fresh scandal
‘Clingy' Meghan Markle's behavior towards Prince Harry receives verdict
‘Clingy' Meghan Markle's behavior towards Prince Harry receives verdict
Prince Harry delivers major blow to William as King Charles 'is vulnerable right now'? video
Prince Harry delivers major blow to William as King Charles 'is vulnerable right now'?
Does Princess Anne like Queen Camilla?
Does Princess Anne like Queen Camilla?
Jessica Mulroney afraid of Meghan Markle's reaction if she writes a tell-all video
Jessica Mulroney afraid of Meghan Markle's reaction if she writes a tell-all
Queen Camilla wants Prince Harry back in the royal family?
Queen Camilla wants Prince Harry back in the royal family?
New update for Meghan Markle's UK DJing role: Read Here
New update for Meghan Markle's UK DJing role: Read Here
'Resentful' Prince William accepted King Charles meeting with Harry for THIS reason video
'Resentful' Prince William accepted King Charles meeting with Harry for THIS reason