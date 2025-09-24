‘Clingy' Meghan Markle's behavior towards Prince Harry receives verdict

Meghan Markle’s body language gets analyzed

Following Meghan Markle’s appearance at Kevin Costner’s charity concert, The One805LIVE!, experts started to analysize the Duchess’ ‘clingy’ body language.

One of those experts is Mr Darren Stanton who just spoke on behalf of Betfair Slots.

“They clearly still share a very close bond,” he began by saying. Because its clear that “Meghan is especially supportive of Harry; she often touches his back or his elbow, showing her warmth and affection.”

He also said, “they’re comfortable being tactile and aren’t afraid to display affection in public. It’s clear that their connection remains strong. Neither shows any signs of unhappiness, frustration, or anxiety.”

Before concluding he also hailed the couple’s bond, calling it ‘genuine’ rather than ‘clingy’.

According to Mr Stantion, “Instead, both display genuine microexpressions of happiness and joy - enjoying each other’s company, being out and about, and even interacting with the press.”