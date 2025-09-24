 
Geo News

‘Clingy' Meghan Markle's behavior towards Prince Harry receives verdict

Meghan Markle’s body langague at The One805LIVE! Concert comes to light

By
Web Desk
|

September 24, 2025

Meghan Markle’s body language gets analyzed
Meghan Markle’s body language gets analyzed

Following Meghan Markle’s appearance at Kevin Costner’s charity concert, The One805LIVE!, experts started to analysize the Duchess’ ‘clingy’ body language.

One of those experts is Mr Darren Stanton who just spoke on behalf of Betfair Slots.

“They clearly still share a very close bond,” he began by saying. Because its clear that “Meghan is especially supportive of Harry; she often touches his back or his elbow, showing her warmth and affection.”

He also said, “they’re comfortable being tactile and aren’t afraid to display affection in public. It’s clear that their connection remains strong. Neither shows any signs of unhappiness, frustration, or anxiety.”

Before concluding he also hailed the couple’s bond, calling it ‘genuine’ rather than ‘clingy’.

According to Mr Stantion, “Instead, both display genuine microexpressions of happiness and joy - enjoying each other’s company, being out and about, and even interacting with the press.”

New update for Meghan Markle's UK DJing role: Read Here
New update for Meghan Markle's UK DJing role: Read Here
'Resentful' Prince William accepted King Charles meeting with Harry for THIS reason video
'Resentful' Prince William accepted King Charles meeting with Harry for THIS reason
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew find 'moving' solution to their long term problems
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew find 'moving' solution to their long term problems
Sarah Ferguson's scandal casts shadow over Beatrice, Eugenie's royal roles
Sarah Ferguson's scandal casts shadow over Beatrice, Eugenie's royal roles
Sarah Ferguson throws Prince Andrew in hot waters with King Charles' hidden bosses
Sarah Ferguson throws Prince Andrew in hot waters with King Charles' hidden bosses
Prince Harry's 'biggest fear' exposed amid hopes of reconciliation with King Charles
Prince Harry's 'biggest fear' exposed amid hopes of reconciliation with King Charles
Prince Albert of Monaco celebrates a major milestone with Singapore
Prince Albert of Monaco celebrates a major milestone with Singapore
Sarah Ferguson's deeper ties to Epstein make charity work 'impossible' video
Sarah Ferguson's deeper ties to Epstein make charity work 'impossible'