Miley Cyrus on choosing with purpose

Miley Cyrus rethinks her next chapter

Miley Cyrus says she’s focusing on making “fewer and more meaningful choices” as she moves into the next phase of her life and career.

The 32-year-old singer told Vogue that she’s only committing to projects she’s genuinely passionate about. “I love this saying: just because something is ending doesn’t mean that it’s not completed,” she shared.

Cyrus explained that she doesn’t view goodbyes as failures, but as milestones. “When you complete a test, you celebrate. When you complete something, you celebrate. And sometimes when we say goodbye to people, places, or things, we kind of look at it with this sense of it’s over. It’s a failure, it’s a waste — I never look at things like that.”

Reflecting on her outlook, she added, “I was born with, even if it’s delusional, a real steadfast sense of confidence that I have no idea where it comes from. I just might not even know what I’m talking about, but I’ll say it with my full chest and mean every syllable of it."

She continued, "Even when I was little, I would just say things as fact when I had no reason to believe in myself in that way, but I just did.”

Earlier this month, Cyrus told Pamela Anderson in CR Fashion Book that she’s not afraid to eventually step away from the industry altogether.

“I’m always redesigning, reimagining, re-inspiring. I actually had this moment the other night where I was lying in bed thinking, ‘Wow, I really jumped on a train when I was 11 years old, and I’ve never gotten off,’" she said.

Now in her 30s, she’s begun reassessing that lifelong commitment. “It wasn’t until my late 20s and early 30s that I started reevaluating. ‘Is this still what I want?’ So far, the answer has been yes, but I’m not afraid of the day it’s no."