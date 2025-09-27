Prince Andrew pushed into Sarah Ferguson backlash: ‘Its their own greed!'

Prince Andrew has found himself lumped in with his ex-wife

Amid the media frenzy brewing against Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, it appears he has been lumped in with his wife, due to their ‘profligate’ behavior.

Phil Dampier has just stepped forward with a piece for Woman’s Day that highlights his utter exasperation over the circumstances following the Duke and Duchess of York.

In his piece for the outlet he started off by saying, “I’m running out of nails to put in the coffins of the Duke and Duchess of York. I’m running out of nails to put in the coffins of the Duke and Duchess of York.”

This all relates to the email leak that showed Sarah Ferguson apologizing to her “supreme friend” Jeffrey Epstein after publically denouncing him.

Mr Dampier called it a “a devastating domino effect” in his write up. Because since then about seven charities have dropped the Duchess as patron. “Including cancer organisations which had praised her own bravery fighting the disease. And there are calls for both Andrew and Fergie to be banned from even private family gatherings like Christmas,” too he admitted.

However, that is not to say the commentator is supporting them because he also made it clear that “sadly, the profligate pair are victims of their own greed.”