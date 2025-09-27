Priscilla Presley shares haunting memory from Elvis' funeral

Priscilla Presley recalls heartbreaking chaos at Elvis’ funeral

Priscilla Presley looked back on the funeral ex husband Elvis Presley.

The 80-year-old actress and business woman shared a glimpse of late ex husband's funeral in her book, Softly, as I Leave You: Life After Elvis, which was held at Graceland, his Memphis estate in August 1977.

Priscilla shared that there was no privacy for Elvis's close ones as media was surrounding the property and several people were queuing up in line to bid farewell to the departed soul.

"There was no privacy for those of us closest to Elvis, including the family. People and cameras surrounded the property. Mourners waited to be admitted to the house for a public viewing of Elvis’s open casket," Priscilla wrote

"The crowds were so large by the second day that President Jimmy Carter called up the Air National Guard to help local police. It was hot and muggy, and some in the crowd fainted from the heat and from emotion," she continued.

"They felt compelled to pay their respects as they would to a family member," she noted. "It was overwhelming. There wasn’t room yet for our own grief."

There was a private funeral for the family members inside Graceland's living room and music room. Priscilla recalled she sat with Elvis' father and their late daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

"Lisa and I waited until we could be alone with Elvis to say goodbye... Then we each kissed him one last time. I’m not sure it hit me until then that he was really gone," she looked back.

For the unversed, Elvis passed away in 1977 due to a heart attack.