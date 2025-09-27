Kylie Jenner revives iconic 'Rise and Shine' moment with son Aire

Kylie Jenner surprised her fans on Friday by recreating her viral "Rise and Shine" meme with her son, Aire Webster.

The 28-year-old reality star shared the new take on her TikTok account on September 26.

In the shared video, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star can be seen wearing a black robe, placing her 3-year-old son into the same crib from her original clip.

“Go to sleep,” she says, placing a toddler son in a crib.

“Rise and shine,” Kylie sings, knocking on the wall. “Morning! Can you say rise and shine”?

"Had to recreate rise and shine with aire in the same spot at my office," the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the clip.

During a 2019 office tour of her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters, Kylie woke up her daughter Stormi with the musical greeting, which turned into the popular meme.

The original 2019 video set records when it was released, and #RiseAndShine became the fastest hashtag to surpass one billion views in TikTok history.

For those unversed, Kylie is a mother of two kids, son Aire and daughter Stormi, whom she welcomed with ex Travis Scott.