Travis Kelce clears the air with Andy Reid post viral confrontation

Travis Kelce reveals he ‘loves' Andy Reid despite viral confrontation

Travis Kelce just clarified that he loves hi Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

The 35-year-old NFL star became a target of backlash after he had an on-field confrontation with his coach but he has now, insisted that there are no misunderstandings between them.

He told the Kansas City Star: "I love that guy, man. There’s nothing outside of this building that’s going to make me feel any different way. We know exactly each other’s intentions."

Travis mentions that coach Reid "challenges" him during games to ensure he produces his best possible form.

"I think what coach Reid does best is he challenges guys to be at their best, and I love that about him. It definitely helped me take my game to another level that game,” the sportsman, who is engaged to pop sensation, Taylor Swift, further mentioned.

Earlier this year, Travis stated he believes that he still has “a lot more to prove” in the NFL, even though he briefly contemplated retiring after he and his team lost the 2025 Super Bowl.

He told reporters: "It wasn't a very tough [decision] for me.”

"I know I'm getting older, but at the same time I still feel like I got a lot that I can prove in this league. It really wasn't that hard of a decision for me,” Travis Kelce concluded at that time.