Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia faces tough criticism over 'attitude' in 'Special Forces'

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test coach Jason Foxy called out Brianna LaPaglia for her "attitude" in the show.

“She impressed, definitely, because there was a journey with her. She annoyed us, to put it lightly,” the TV personality told Page Six on Friday.

“She’s got attitude. She’s got a lot of attitude. I don’t particularly think she likes authority and we’re there throwing our authority around,” added Jason.

But the British star also lauded Brianna for being able to pull through in the competition when the time called.

“When she realized what she needed to do, she ramped it up. She stepped up to the plate,” gushed Jason.

Brianna, previously in an interview with Page Six Radio, shared her journey of Special Forces, revealing she went into the show “blind.”

“I actually came from my sister’s bachelorette party. So, I was hungover when I got there,” shared the 26-year-old Internet personality.

She further said, “I flew straight to Morocco through the night and I got there [and] immediately had to do swim training, rope training."

“I had never seen full episodes of the show before. I had only seen clips. So, I didn’t really know what I was getting myself into. Thank God, because if I had watched it, I wouldn’t have done it," added Brianna.

For those unversed, Season 4 of the Fox reality competition series airs every Thursday night.