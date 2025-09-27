Brandon Blackstock's daughter comes forward about grief of losing father

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's daughter details grief

Savannah Blackstock, the daughter of Brandon Blackstock just expressed how losing her father was “something I never imagined or could have possibly prepared myself for.”

“So far, 2025 has been a year full of ‘Trust in the Lord and lean not on your own understanding.’ As we’re ending Quarter 3 I’ve found myself looking back at all of the love and support my husband and I have had through the lows and heartbreak,” she began.

Savannah, who is Brandon’s eldest daughter, continued, “Seeing my dad sick and losing him was something I never imagined or could have possibly prepared myself for, let alone young and pregnant. We have had an overwhelming amount of love and support poured onto us over the past 6 months and we are eternally grateful.”

“As most everyone knows, my husband and I work alongside each other in real estate. Though I’ve had my license for 3 years, this was our first full year steamrolling as full time agents. It brings tears to my eyes thinking of the wonderful opportunities God has put in front of us during this hard year,” she wrote.

“We’ve been blessed with such an incredible and loving company who supports not only our business but our personal life and family more than we could ever imagine. We’ve also been blessed with the most caring clientele who have been so forgiving and understanding during our unforeseen travel plans and mourning the loss of my dad,” the daughter of the talent manager further mentioned.

“Out of the 9 months of 2025 we’ve been gone nearly 3 of them. Despite our absence God has taken care of us and our business in the most miraculous ways,” Savannah concluded.

Brandon Blackstock, who shares Savannah and Seth with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth and kids River and Remy with pop star Kelly Clarkson, died after a three-year-long cancer battle.