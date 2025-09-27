Alix Earle responds to rift rumors with 'DWTS' partner Val Chmerkovskiy

Alix Earle has dismissed the rumors that she and her Dancing With the Stars partner Val Chmerkovskiy "hate each other."

The 24-year-old social media personality addressed the rumors while doing her makeup in her car ahead of DWTS rehearsals.

“Is something in the air right now because I cried myself to sleep last night and I woke up and was crying again today,” she said.

Applying waterproof foundation to her skin, Alix stated that she isn’t “missing” her home base in Miami.

“I feel like workwise I’m able to get a lot done here,” the influencer said, who is currently in LA for dancing competition.

“But the problem is I’m not saying no to things. My mental health just had a bit of a crash out this week but I also think I’m feeling a lot of emotions about a lot of things," she added.

Addressing the speculations that she and her DWTS partner Val Chmerkovskiy “hate each other,” Alix said, “It’s so funny because I feel like we are becoming besties."

"I feel like we both just have sarcastic personalities and I’m like, maybe we need to chill that out because it does I guess look like we hate each other,” she added.

For those unversed, Alix and Val performed a jive to Lou Bega’s Mambo No. 5 in the second week of DWTS.