Meghan Markle makes before and after change to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle turns Prince Harry into ‘trophy husband’

With a second husband it looks as though a major shift has happened in the way Meghan Markle carries herself, whether that be in her solo outings or in group pictures, and all this has been highlighted by a body language commentator named Judi James.

She spoke at length about this “total emotional re-think and body language reset” during her interview with the Daily Mail.

“Meghan’s 'before and after' body language signals as a wife suggest she came out of her marriage to Trevor with a strong plan in terms of how to make a second marriage work,” with Prince Harry the expert noted.

“Her whole presentation and 'brand' as a wife seems to have changed,” too, this time around.

Because while “Trevor appears to be the main man and most important character in terms of group poses” there is a huge difference in her approach by the time Prince Harry enters her life.

According to Ms James “there are signals of new confidence and equal status which have tilted with time into Meghan’s favour.”

“If she was once the trophy wife, she now seems to display Harry and boast about him like the trophy husband,” and “He is her 'beau' and her 'fox' [echoing Meghan's comments made recently about Harry on her social media], with emphasis on his looks rather than hers.”

Not to mention Meghan also appears to be “more in charge”, almost as if she’s “eeing her marriage to him as one for life”

All in all “Meghan’s attachment rituals with Harry are industrial-strength, suggesting she is now a keeper and that she has formed a confident, life-long partnership,” Ms James said before concluding.