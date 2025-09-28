Prince Harry alarmed over ‘emotional issues' of Royal rift

Prince Harry is warned against emotional problems that could arise if he does not make amends.

The Duke of Sussex, who is working towards reconciliation with King Charles, is directed on a route for mutual peace.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers tells the Sun's Royal Exclusive: "I don't believe any of these things. I mean, this is what always happens.

"Everything that Prince Harry does gets an undue amount of attention.

He noted: "And, even when he was over here, people were comparing the engagements that he was doing with what Prince of Walesand Catherine were doing.

"And it's very counterproductive. But having said that, you know, I'm all for him reconciling with his father because he carries a lot of emotional baggage around with him anyway, the death of his mother,” he added.

"I also worry about the children because there's going to come a point when they're going to say, why haven't I met my grandfather on either side?

"And so he's storing up a lot of, you know, emotional problems for them, I think,” said the expert.