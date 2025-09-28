 
Prince Harry in utter need of King Charles ‘stardust'

Prince Harry is supported by King Charles due to PR reasons

Eleen Bukhari
September 28, 2025

King Charles has supported a big PR campaign for Prince Harry, says an expert.

His Majesty is seemingly opening doors for his youngest son, Harry, to regain popularity and his recent meeting with The Duke of Sussex has place a seal on the decision.

Ingrid Seward of Majesty Magazine reveals: “I think it's a massive PR move to re-establish Harry in the hearts of the British people.”

“Harry needs the stardust of his father. He needs people to see him as the son of a king.

She adds: “His earning power is related to who he is. Without being the royal he is, Harry would not be interested to anyone in California.

“But because he is the son of a king, and the brother of an heir to the throne, he is of great interest and he needs that connection.”

Ingrid continued: “This is a big, big PR push, and Harry was finally all smiles and charm, reminiscent of himself of old.”

