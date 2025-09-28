King Charles surprises Prince Harry?

Prince Harry apparently delighted his father King Charles as the duke presented a framed photograph of his children Archie and Lilibet to mark their reunion recently.

According to a report by The Sun, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were not in the family photo.

The outlet quoted a spokesman as saying: “While we would have preferred that elements of the meeting such as the exchange of gifts was not revealed, for clarification purposes gifts were exchanged and a photo from the Duke to his father was given but it was not of him and his wife.”

In return, King Charles gave Harry a birthday present, as the duke was to turn 41 just six days later.

However, the report further reveals Archie and Lilibet father was surprised by the formalities of his reunion with King Charles.

Harry was understood to have described the meeting with his father as “very official, like an official visit”.

However, the insiders close to Harry deny that the duke has said - or believed - that the reunion was like being "an official visitor".

The royal source went on saying the awkward exchange was carried out in similar style to that of dignitaries and visitors at royal residences.

Meanwhile, The Sun also revealed King Charles and Harry greeted each other warmly with kisses on the cheek, before swapping gifts and having tea privately.