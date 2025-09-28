Sarah Ferguson worried about daughters amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Sarah Ferguson is torn amid her latest scandal.

The Duchess of York, who is confirmed to have links with sex offender and financier, Jeffrey Epstein, has been dropped from seven charities.

Speaking on The Jeremy Vine show, Sarah’s friend Lizzie Cundy has now sided with the Duchess, noting she is devastated after the news.



Lizzie said: “Sarah is absolutely devastated about losing the charities. Especially the cancer one, herself had a cancer diagnosis recently, she's absolutely devastated. She's a human being, a mother, she's going through hell."

Speaking about the York family, Royal expert Richard Williams says: “The Yorks are an extremely close-knit family. The disgrace of Sarah Ferguson has followed that of Andrew, who has become an international pariah. Beatrice and Eugenie will find their parents' predicament devastating.”