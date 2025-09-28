King Charles tipped to make tough choice for Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson has landed herself in grave trouble with King Charles, says an expert.



The Duchess of York, who was seemingly in touch with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as found through a resurfaced letter, has upset His Majesty.

Speaking about her situation, expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror: “I think Charles will be in despair over this. He has tried to be a decent ex-brother-in-law and include Sarah in family gatherings, after her years of exile.”

She added: “He has undoubtedly felt a kindred sympathy over her cancer problems and, in Sarah’s own words, he has been kind. And now this. I can just imagine him with his head in his hands saying to himself: 'I've done all I can, but this really is too much.'"

“I think William has always been more suspicious about allowing Andrew and Sarah back into the fold,” she said. “And I suspect he will now be extremely reluctant to share even private family occasions with either of them,” she noted.