Prince Andrew cannot be ‘damaged' by new Jeffrey Epstein revelations

Prince Andrew is officially finished after latest Jeffrey Epstein revelations, says expert

Eleen Bukhari
September 28, 2025

Prince Andrew is in grave trouble after latest revelations over his association to Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York, who has been seen deeply associated with Epstein in new documents released by democrats sitting on the House Oversight Committee, has no way to return.

Speaking exclusively to The Sun, Royal expert Hugo Vickers said: "Well, I'm always rather surprised hearing this latest revelation will finish

“PrinceAndrew, because I had the feeling that he was already finished.

"After the Emily Maitlis interview, he was asked to step down from everything, all his royal duties, and in due course, his various royal connections.

"I saw that that had all happened, and yet more and more revelations keep coming along, and we keep being told, you know, he's finished, but he's already finished."

Mr Vickers added: "He disappeared completely, and he went quiet. So all he does now is to ride in the park, and play golf.

"So I don't really see that more revelations are going to damage him any further than he's already damaged,” he noted.

