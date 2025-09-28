Sarah Ferguson must have spoken to Prince Andrew over Epstein: Expert

Prince Andrew must have known about Sarah Ferguson’s links with Jeffrey Epstein, says an expert.



The Duke of York is said to have information about his ex-wife’s letter to sex offender Epstein considering their close bond.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward tells The Sun on Sunday: “Fergie and Andrew were incredibly close and would hardly ever do anything without consulting one another.

“It’s extremely unlikely she wouldn’t have run an email of such magnitude past her ex-husband before sending it to their joint friend.

“We know Fergie was responding to a threatening email from Epstein after she publicly distanced herself from him in a media interview.

She adds: “I find it inconceivable to think she didn’t confide in Andrew about sending a response to him when they were involved with Epstein together.

“She must have told him about the email and shared something of such importance as they both navigated the backlash against their links to him.

She continues: “Andrew has always been very protective of the mother of his children and they continued to share a close relationship while living together at Royal Lodge.

“It probably should have been his responsibility to prevent Fergie from having any more dealings with Epstein. But he didn’t and I would lay that at his door.

“Ultimately, this latest twist shows the tentacles of Epstein are never going to go away.

“Everything he touches, albeit from the grave, is pure poison and ruins people’s lives or reputations,” notes Seward.