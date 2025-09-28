Prince Harry sinister intentions snubbed after UK trip

Prince Harry had the purest of intentions ahead of his recent visit to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who met King Charles over tea this month, did not want to create a rift between his father and estranged elder brother, Prince William.

Harry’s spokesman said: “Categorically not. Harry is not trying to drive a wedge between the Prince of Wales and the King.”

A spokesman for Harry said: “The trip back was about focusing on his patronages and supporting his good causes while also having time to catch up with family and friends.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.