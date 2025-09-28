Rita Ora announces documentary worth eight years

Rita Ora reveals she will release a documentary worth of eight years of her life

Rita Ora is set to share eight years-worth of documentary of her life.

The 34-year-old singer - who shot to fame in 2012 when she featured on DJ Fresh's Hot Right Now, recorded all the ups and downs of her career over the years and now she wants the world to see what she went through.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “I’ve been filming myself for the past eight years and one day I’m going to have to use that footage.”

“I’ve had dressing rooms flooding, my outfit not arriving in time. Sometimes I’ve not had a make-up artist and I’ve had to hide under my sunglasses,” the For You singer added.

Rita and her husband, director Taika Waititi, are currently writing a musical based on the disastrous 2017 Fyre Festival, about which she stated, “It’s for the West End and Broadway. We’ve got a brilliant team. I’m very excited about it.”

"Our tagline is: ‘What’s the worst that can happen?’” the singer and actress said.

Taika directed Rita's latest music video for her single All Natural, and she feels grateful the Jojo Rabbit filmmaker "dropped everything" to work with her.

She said: "It was actually a necessity to have him do this video, and it was so nice that he just dropped everything and did that.”

And the 50-year-old director was very encouraging for the camera crew to get some spicy close-up shots of his wife while she danced in her underwear for the promo.

Rita said: “It is so funny. I was filming, and obviously the cameraman has to do 360-degree angles.”

"He is one of Taika’s best friends — he works with the same crew all the time,” she said, adding, “He’s got this camera on and he’s shooting, and Taika was going, ‘Shoot the bum, shoot the bum.’”

“The cameraman was going, ‘I don’t feel comfortable, I don’t know’. Taika was like, ‘You can shoot, you are fine! Get in there!’” Rita recalled before concluding, "He was going, ‘Erm, OK, I guess so’. It was so funny.”