Steve Zahn admits he couldn't stay in character on 'Chad Powers' set

September 28, 2025

Steve Zahn says Glen Powell's 'Chad Powers' look made him break character

September 28, 2025

Steve Zahn says working with Glen Powell’s alter ego on Chad Powers distracted him several times during the shoots.

In the new Hulu sports comedy, Powell, 36, plays Russ Holliday, a disgraced former college quarterback who disguises himself as Chad Powers to make a comeback years later.

Using prosthetics borrowed from his makeup-artist father, Russ ends up looking unrecognisable with a shaggy wig, fake teeth, and facial enhancements.

At the show’s Sept. 25 premiere at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Zahn—who plays the struggling team’s coach—admitted he often “broke” character when Powell showed up in full disguise.

“I could barely keep it together. I broke a lot with him. Oh yeah, it’s ridiculous,” the White Lotus star, 57, told People Magazine.

“When we were shooting, I spent more time with him as Chad than as Glen. So whenever I saw Glen, it almost felt strange, like, ‘Oh, that’s the guy I never see!’”

Zahn praised Powell’s performance as “remarkable,” adding, “He’s brilliant in this part and such an incredible human being. He was a joy to work with, and I hope we get a second season.”

Looking back, Zahn said he had doubts when he first read the script Powell co-wrote with Michael Waldron. “I remember thinking, ‘How are you gonna pull this off? The prosthetics, the football... how is that going to be real?’”

In the end, the effort paid off. “I was really pleased. I think it’s gonna be a hit. This show is awesome.”

Chad Powers premieres Sept. 30 on Hulu.

