Jennifer Aniston's confidence completely shook amid Jim Curtis romance: Source

Photo: Jennifer Aniston questioning Jim Curtis past as confidence shakes: Source

Jennifer Aniston's new romance with Jim Curtis has reportedly hit a bump.

As per RadarOnline.com, the Friends alum, 56, has grown insecure after hearing about Curtis' past.

The issue surfaced earlier this month when Bethenny Frankel revealed on her podcast that she dated Curtis “maybe 10 years ago,” clarifying that their relationship wasn't serious and that she never took his job seriously.

A source told the outlet, "Bethenny's influence is massive, and while she didn't criticize Jim, it rattled Jen to hear her talk about him so openly."

"To Jen, it felt like their relationship was suddenly up for public scrutiny, and now she's questioning if more of Jim's past might surface."

Despite the tension, Aniston has reportedly cherished the stability Curtis brings into her life.

"Jen has loved the stability Jim gives her – no games, no unpredictability, just kindness."

"But moments like this shake her confidence. It's made her stop and ask how much of his past she truly understands,” the insider revealed in conclusion.