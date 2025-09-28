Julia Roberts gives glimpse into new movie 'After the Hunt'

After the Hunt leaves many questions unanswered, as the story is about a #MeToo and Julia Roberts, who stars in it, tends to keep it in that way for the audience.



The film's logline read, "A college professor finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star student makes a serious accusation against a colleague, a situation that threatens to expose a dark secret from the professor's own past."

In light of this, the Academy-winning actress in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter says the movie is less about scandal and more about forgiveness.

The latter theme, the star says, is reflected in a film's song, which she adds she has listened to "seven times."

“There’s a song that plays in this film seven times … and it’s a song about forgiveness," the Notting Hill star notes.

She continues, "And I think it says so much about these relationships and how Luca asked us to approach them and construct them and what he asked of us as artists to find and articulate in the characters we were portraying."

“I think that he always felt that this beautiful story that [screenwriter] Nora [Garrett] wrote us was about love and forgiveness and trying to understand who we really are deep inside of ourselves and why we posture and do the things that we do," Julia concludes.

After the Hunt will hit cinemas on Oct 10.

Julia Roberts on 'beautiful story' she stars in for new movie

Julia Roberts gives glimpse into new movie 'After the Hunt'

Julia Roberts digs deep into theme of 'After the Hunt' in the latest interview

After the Hunt leaves many questions unanswered as the story is about a #MeToo and Julia Roberts, who stars in it, tends to keep it in that way for the audience.

The film's logline read, "A college professor finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star student makes a serious accusation against a colleague, a situation that threatens to expose a dark secret from the professor's own past."

In light of this, the Academy-winning actress in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter says, the movie is less about scandal and more about forgiveness.

The latter theme, the star says, has reflect on a film's song which she adds to listen for "seven times."

“There’s a song that plays in this film seven times … and it’s a song about forgiveness," the Notting Hill star notes.

She continues, "And I think it says so much about these relationships and how Luca asked us to approach them and construct them and what he asked of us as artists to find and articulate in the characters we were portraying."

“I think that he always felt that this beautiful story that [screenwriter] Nora [Garrett] wrote us was about love and forgiveness and trying to understand who we really are deep inside of ourselves and why we posture and do the things that we do," Julia concludes.



After the Hunt will hit cinemas on Oct 10.