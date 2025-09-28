 
Paris Hilton reveals reason why her children are ‘inseparable'

Paris Hilton shares son, Phoenix and daughter, London, with husband, Carter Reum

By
Web Desk
|

September 28, 2025

Paris Hilton just revealed that her children are the best of friends to each other.

The 44-yar-old had an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE and revealed that son Phoenix Barron, 2, and daughter London Marilyn, 22 months, have a really strong sibling bond.

"They are best friends," Paris said, adding that her two kids are "inseparable" and "always together."

"It's like they're twins," the proud mom, who shares Phoenix and London with her husband, Carter Reum, mentioned.

"It's just the cutest thing. It's like a built-in best friend for life,” the popular heiress added.

Paris also mentioned that her life as a mom to two under two is going by really fast, saying "Oh my God, they're growing up so fast. They're both so tall and so smart."

Additionally, she praised her son for being "the best big brother" because "he loves his little sister so much and is so cute with her and so protective, always watching after her," and the feeling is mutual with London, because she "adores him and looks up to him so much."

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum welcomed their first baby, Phoenix, in January 2023 and less than a year later, the couple had their second child, London, in November 2023.

