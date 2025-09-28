Geroge Clooney sparks serious health concerns after unexpected move

George Clooney struggles with serious health woes

George Clooney has sparked fresh health concerns after he suddenly cancelled various events at the Venice Film Festival.

Radar Online reported that the 64-year-old Hollywood actor and filmmaker has raised worries regarding his health, as he fell sick and missed several events at the Venice Film Festival.

An insider told the outlet that the sinus infection that kept the actor from promoting his new film, Jay Kelly, indicated it was not just sniffles but a serious problem.

The source revealed, "George has so much going on he rarely gets a night off. That schedule might have been doable at 45, but he's not a young man anymore. He's got to learn to take his foot off the pedal, no matter how hard that is for someone like him to do.”

"Otherwise, you start getting sick and that could lead to serious problems with a bit of bad luck,” the insider added.

The outlet contacted some doctors who stated that illnesses like a sinus infection come as a glaring sign that the body needs rest to recuperate.

Dr. Gabe Mirkin, known for his expertise in ageing, said, "It's a message you ignore at your peril. At his age, you need to give yourself a break or you risk more serious illness."

The insider noted that Clooney’s schedule has gotten more intense lately, as he has been busy rehearsing and then performing in the Broadway show, Good Night, and Good Luck.

After getting done with the Broadway show, he was busy promoting his forthcoming film Jay Kelly, which is slated to hit theatres on November 14, 2025 and then it will be available on Netflix on December 5.

"I don't know how he does it. But it's cost him a lot, physically, and emotionally and mentally,” the insider concluded.