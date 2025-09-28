King Charles' plans for Sarah Ferguson's Royal Lodge stay comes out

What King Charles intends to do with Prince Andrew’s roommate Sarah Ferguson comes out

An insider has finally come forward with insight into King Charles’ plans for Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew.

Everything has been shared during the source’s interview with Closer magazine.

They began by saying, “So far there’s been a deafening silence from the senior royals about how they feel about the whole sordid mess.”

But “the feeling is that they’re waiting to see where the chips fall in the coming weeks and months”.

Still, some other members of the Firm have a separate view, one where they “believe it’s time to cut them off entirely.”

According to the same source, “it’s a real shame because Sarah did have her defenders in the monarchy - Queen Camilla especially. But this is a gigantic mess and the odds of her sticking around Royal Lodge for much longer, along with Andrew, are looking slimmer by the minute.”

Still, the insider did note that “Sarah’s a fighter, she still backs herself to somehow get through this and she’s got every faith in her friends – Camilla being top of the list.”

So there is still a chance for the Duchess of York, especially if she gets Camilla on her side because “it’s fair to say that if she gives her backing, King Charles will be likely to find a way to tolerate her. If not, then it’s likely to be curtains for the Yorks.”

“Yes, she has currency and popularity in the bank thanks to the good deeds she’s done in the past and mostly everyone will attest that she’s a pleasant, popular figure who’s always been lauded for how down-to-earth and compassionate she is,” they also added.

But made it clear that “but any association with Epstein shoots that all out of the water, it’s just gross to people that she’d have been so tight with him and still gone back to grovel for his forgiveness after initially pretending to have washed her hands. She’ll definitely have to claw her way back if she has any hope.”