Meghan Markle makes Prince Harry grimace and collapse: Watch

Meghan Markle forces Prince Harry into a moment in public where he collapses and grimaces

The exact moment Meghan Markle makes Prince Harry completely ‘collapse’ in on himself has been highlighted by a body language expert named Judi James.

She shared her thoughts about this trip by the Sussexes to Marcy Lab School in New York City to promote education and mental health.

In her interview with The Daily Mail she started by calling this “one of the biggest causes of public rows or bickering between couples.”

Because while “interrupting each other indoors can pass for an enthusiastic desire to communicate casually and spontaneously, but when one interrupts the other when they are in public, at a social or business event, it can look or feel rude, status-lowering and demeaning. “

For most “long-term couples usually have a choreographic solution which is the use of non-verbal tie-signs that will announce a desire to speak or join in and then an acceptance or 'hold on' response from the speaker to help avoid clashes.”

According to Ms James, it can be anything that serves as “a choreographic solution which is the use of non-verbal tie-signs that will announce a desire to speak or join in.”

From a “small touch or slight change of posture, but the important thing is it won't interrupt the flow of the one speaking.”

But “Meghan seems happy to use more visible and less subtle pats, touches, strokes and steering gestures to message to Harry in public, or she does what we can see here, which is to just jump in and take over.”

“Meghan is clearly the more engaging and compelling speaker, which means that what we also see here is her taking over from Harry to then raise the pace of the communication; add energy, and to speak in a more powerful, engaging way.”

“This can feel like a criticism to the person being interrupted. She also jumps in with her choice of high-impact, summarizing word: ‘education’, which makes it sound as though Harry's words lack clarity.”

However, to Ms James these interruptions are incredibly visible to anyone looking. “Harry is very active as he speaks and more in charge of the messaging. He digs into his points with emphatic hand gestures, using two clawed hands to make them. His non-verbal showboating here gets to the point where he is smiling and with his head turned away from Meghan, in full flow.”

“With Harry looking away he has no opportunity to see any intentional signals from Meghan so that her interruption seems to come as something of a shock. His head flicks round and his left hand is left hanging in the air as she speaks.”

And “she gives him no opportunity to accept, reject or even plan for her interruption, he is just left in a truncated pose,” Ms James noted. Hence, “here Harry copes by looking up with an eyelid flutter and what looks like a micro-grimace, which could look to her like a ritual of assessment or even disagreement.”

But that is not all, because Meghan also “performs a wide, gracious smile at their audience,” to keep all eyes on her, the expert feels. It also became evident in the second interruption where people “can see Harry's body language collapse like a souffle, and she holds her hands out to speak while he is in mid-flow again as she takes over with her dominant word: ‘education’.”

“This is where she ups the pace and the energy to engage and take the attention from him to her. Harry's response here is a cut-off ritual where he touches his nose, effectively hiding his facial expression and response. We can see he looks down though, stretching and then pursing his lips.”

And right after that, “the way Harry closes down and then appears to detach from the conversation when Meghan interrupts make the interruptions look worse here.”

Because on the flip side, “if he grinned or nodded in a ‘baton-passing’ gesture it would look more synchronized and congruent, but his response here looks less than amused, possibly also prompted by his royal status that might have led to an expectation of undivided attention on visits and gigs.”