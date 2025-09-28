Sarah Ferguson's reaction to Epstein email leak comes out: 'More secrets are flloating'

Sarah Ferguson’s reaction to Jeffrey Epstein email leak: Read Here

An insider has just dropped Sarah Ferguson’s reaction to the entire email leak, that ended up connecting her to Jeffrey Epstein even more so, and cost her multiple spots on charities, as well as her public image.

The whole thing has been shared by a well placed insider that just sat with Closer magazine.

According to their findings, Sarah has taken all this very hard, so much so that she’s been in utter ‘pieces’ over the whole fiasco since it first got leaked by the Mail on Sunday.

The source also noted that Sarah’s biggest woe in all of this is the fact that she’s been forced into a scandal where Prince Andrew’s name is connection at “the worst possible time”.

However, she also realizes that hiding it now would be fruitless, as would ‘trying to hide’ behind her ex-husband be.

According to the outlet, “further entangling herself in a web of deception, her email was sent just over a month after Sarah publicly cut herself from Epstein entirely – a decision we have now learnt was driven by her need to save her career as a children’s charity ambassador and children’s author.”

Another big reason her fear isn’t easing up is because “There could be more revelations about her ties to Epstein and scrutiny over how much involvement he had in her and Andrew’s financial affairs.”