Prince Harry, King Charles reunion: ‘The issues run deep'

Inside anger and lingering hurt after Prince Harry, King Charles reunion

There is one major thing Prince Harry wants out of his hopeful reconciliation with King Charles

Prince Harry and King Charles’ reunion in Clarence House after more than 19 months of radio silence seems to have sparked a very different reaction within the public.

Right after the meeting many a claims started to pop up, from information about Queen Camilla’s presence, to comments about Prince William’s reaction and much more recently, a revelation that Prince Harry gifted a framed photo to his father during that hour-long meeting.

Relationship expert Louella Alderson believe, with or without public opinion, it will not be easy for the Duke to rehabilitate his relationship.

She spoke to Express and started by saying, “King Charles and Prince Harry’s recent meeting feels like it could be a turning point for their relationship.”

And while “the meeting was incredibly private and Harry hasn’t talked about it publicly yet, which could indicate they are both serious about repairing the damage and healing the rift.”

However, that does not mean the expert believes it will all be smooth sailing because “the negative feelings each of them has towards the other won’t disappear overnight as the issues run deep.”

As much of it “will take time and effort to heal, and feelings of anger and hurt could linger. However, an in-person meeting is a great first step to slowly improve the situation.”

Before concluding she also offered her own take on the foundations of building back faith and added, “rebuilding trust after years of tension isn’t quick or easy, but genuine moments like this, private and away from the spotlight, lay the groundwork for a better relationship moving forward.”

Prince Harry’s Statement About King Charles Reunion:

According to the Mail on Sunday Prince Harry’s spokesperson has said, “The relationship between the Duke and His Majesty The King is a matter for the two of them and the two of them only. The men in grey suits should stay out of it.”

The spokesperson also said, “Recent reporting of The Duke’s view of the tone of the meeting, is categorically false. The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son.”

“Presumably, those same sources have also chosen to disclose that gifts were exchanged. While we would have preferred such details to remain private, for the sake of clarity we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over, however the image did not contain the Duke and Duchess.”