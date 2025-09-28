Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hint at new formula: ‘Less rigid'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s professional silence sparks chatter

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s growing professional silence, an expert has come forward with her own hypothesis.

Emma Fabiani, the person responsible for running a Meghan Markle fanpage of over 850,000 readers is that expert in question.

Her chat about this happened with Express saw her talking about Prince Harry’s UK visit, and how that four-day packed tour might translate into a “period of lower visibility” now.

In her eyes its possibly a hint because “the Sussexes have been relatively quiet, and that usually indicates preparation.”

In regards to proof, “we’ll see if a new project or release arrives, but without forcing the timing,” she said.

However, that was not all, because Fabiani also addressed rumors of a possible royal reunion that sees Prince Harry closer to his father, professionally.

A big reason for this hypothesis is because Fabiani feels “on the possibility that Harry returns ‘part-time’ to the wider ‘functioning family,’ for now it is more an interpretation than a defined plan” and “it is an intentionally flexible formula, useful to keep doors open without rigid commitments.”

However, what’s pertinent to mention is that Prince Harry has never showcased interest in returning to royal duties full time, as of now.

That is why Fabiani added, “it’s an appealing idea, which many fans like, but there are no concrete signs in that direction. It remains more a hope than a plan already underway.”