King Charles makes 'difficult decision' about Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson?

King Charles issues new orders for Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson?

King Charles has apparently issued new orders for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson following emergence of emails of the Duchess of York.

According to a report by the Times, per the GB News, King Charles has indicated that Andrew and Sarah will not be invited to spend Christmas with the Royal Family this year.

The report, citing sources, says the monarch has also let it be known that he would like Sarah and Andrew to remain “invisible” at future family events.

A source close to Charles told The Times: “You can’t sack someone from being your brother.

“But this year, if the duke and duchess were both to be as honourable [as last year], it would be very much for the best and the family would not be disappointed, not least to avoid the King having to make any more difficult decisions.”

The friend went on saying: “The King is not of the mind to banish someone worshipping at church or attending family occasions like a funeral.

“But he would hope they would find a more discreet way of attending these events. In the Duke of York’s case, he seems to relish the prospect of not being low-key about it.”