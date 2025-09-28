Prince Andrew lands Princess Beatrice in trouble

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s elder daughter Princess Beatrice has reportedly “lost all hope” of becoming a working royal.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, per GB News, the King's courtiers are ‘concerned’ Prince Andrew could try to 'get in via the back door' by exerting influence over daughter Beatrice if she becomes a working royal.

Courtiers fear more damaging revelations, with reports that the cache includes over 100 emails that “could destroy Andrew”.

Meanwhile, the royal sources said: “Beatrice does want to be a working royal, and she wants to do royal events to help her uncle [King Charles] because she'd enjoy them and she would be good at the job.

“Charles apparently appreciates this . . . There had at one stage been a feeling that Bea could have been lined up one day.”

“She's never put a foot wrong, don't forget – and she shouldn't be punished for the sins of her father.”

The royal source added: “But the King's courtiers are concerned Andrew could try to 'get in via the back door' by exerting influence over her.”

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice has stepped down as a trustee of the Outward Bound Trust after six years after numerous UK charities cut ties with the Duchess of York.