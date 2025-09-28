Why Prince Harry wants to educate Archie, Lilibet in Britain?

A royal expert has disclosed major reason why Prince Harry wants his children Archie and Lilibet educated in Britain.

Royal expert Lydia Alto has shared with OK! Magazine, "You can see why Harry might want his children educated in the UK. Schooling here, particularly at the elite level, is not just about academics but about heritage, tradition, and maintaining lifelong links.”

She added for a prince who insists he has not turned his back on his country, sending his children to a British school could be a ‘way of ensuring they aren't entirely cut off’ from his side of the family.

“It would also reinforce the idea that, whatever his gripes, he still values his British roots," the royal expert added.

However, Lydia Alto suspects the subject of schooling could not only become a source of friction for Meghan and Harry but also a "fault line" dividing public opinion on them.

She said, "It could very possibly become a major source of tension in the future."

Moreover, the royal expert added, "Meghan has consistently presented herself as the decision-maker in their family, and if she labels boarding schools unacceptable, Harry will almost certainly back down.”