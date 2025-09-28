 
Scarlett Johansson receives nod from June Squibb

June Squibb stars as the protagonist in Scarlett Johansson's 'Eleanor the Great'

Syeda Zahra Furqan
September 28, 2025

Photo: June Squibb calls Scarlett Johansson 'wonderful director'

Scarlett Johansson has received high praise from June Squibb for her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, Squibb, 95, who plays the film's titular character Eleanor, spoke warmly about Johansson's directorial talents.

“She’s a wonderful director,” Squibb said. 

“There was an ease to the way she worked, and I think she’s had so many years in films that even directing for the first time was not a hassle for her. I learned that from her.”

Johansson, who made her directorial debut with the film, shared her admiration for Squibb as well. 

“I’ve been working since I was 8 years old. I mean, June also has been working since she was probably 17, so if I work as long as she has, it would be about the same amount of time,” Johansson told the outlet.

 “It’s hard to envision what that could be. But I’ve had such amazing creative partnerships."

"Maybe I would still be working with inspiring creatives at that age. Why not?”

