Leonardo DiCaprio branded 'intelligent, articulate'

Photo: Leonardo DiCaprio receives praise for being 'polite, intelligent'

Below Deck star Aesha Scott has opened up about what it is like to have Leonardo DiCaprio as a yacht guest.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, Scott, 33, reflected on her experience serving the Titanic star.

“I’ve actually had Leonardo DiCaprio on before,” she said. “He was so polite and so lovely.”

She added, “He was so intelligent. He just wanted to be left alone because he was having all of these business meetings to do with his new book. This was years ago."

"So the book at the time was about climate change, and I just remember serving them — and obviously you can’t help but hear what they’re talking about.”

Scott continued, “I just remember thinking that he was probably the most articulate man I have ever heard speak in my life."

She remarked in conclusion, "He was very articulate and very intelligent.”