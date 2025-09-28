'Spartacus: House of Ashur' gets release date

Premiere date for 'Spartacus: House of Ashur' is released

Starz's forthcoming epic Spartacus: House of Ashur has finally got its premiere date, which is Dec 5.



Nick E Tarabay is set to reprise his character Ashur, which he first did in the original series, Spartacus.

In addition to him, Graham McTavish will appear as Korris, Jordi Webber as Tarchon, and Tenika Davis will play female gladiator Achillia, marking the first time a non-male character portrays the fighter in Ancient Rome in the franchise.

Along with them, Jamaica Vaughan as Hilara, Ivana Baquero as Messia, Claudia Black as Cossutia, India Shaw-Smith as Viridia, Jackson Gallagher as Caesar, Jaime Slater as Cornelia, and Leigh Gill as Satyrus.

The logline for the series read, "Spartacus: House of Ashur is a thrilling, erotic, history-bending, roller-coaster experience that builds on everything that made the original series a colossal hit."

"What if Ashur had lived, and the Romans rewarded his treachery with the gladiator school where he once bled? Welcome to the House of Ashur. No longer a slave, Ashur has clawed his way to power, owning the same ludus that once owned him."

"But ruling a band of merciless gladiators is child’s play compared to surviving the savage world of Roman politics — a cutthroat game in which betrayal isn’t a sin, it’s currency."

"He flips tradition on its head by unleashing Achillia, a fierce and powerful gladiatrix eager to prove herself worthy in a man’s world. Together, they ignite a new kind of spectacle that shocks, disrupts and offends the elite with every drop of blood," the snyopsis said.