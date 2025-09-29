Lily Allen lists as ‘recovering addict, raging codependent' on dating app

Lily Allen calls herself ‘recovering addict and raging codependent’ on dating app

Lily Allen is said to be making a brave introduction on the celebrity dating app Raya.

The singer, 40, returned to the platform after her split from Stranger Things star David Harbour, 50, the Daily Mail reported.

The pair married in Las Vegas in 2020 but separated in 2023, with their divorce finalised earlier this year.

A source told the outlet that Allen had previously suspected Harbour of cheating on her with other women online during their marriage. She even cross-checked Raya profiles with his Instagram activity.

In her new profile, the source added, the singer poses in sheer black intimate-wear alongside the bold self-description.

Allen recently confirmed she has moved out of the New York townhouse she once shared with Harbour and is now settling into a redecorated west London flat with her two daughters from her earlier relationship with Sam Cooper.

The pop star has been spotted dating casually in recent months and made a brief appearance with actor James Norton at a summer festival.