Adam Sandler breaks silence on 'Grown Ups 3' reports

Adam Sandler teases 'Grown Ups 3'

Adam Sandler is dishing details about a third Grown Ups movie.

In the hit 2010 comedy, Sandler starred alongside Chris Rock, Kevin James, David Spade, and Rob Schneider. The group portrayed five childhood friends who reunite to have fun on the July 4 weekend.

The movie made $270 million at the global box office, giving rise to a sequel in 2013, which made $200 million at the box office.

Now, fans are hoping that after Happy Gilmore 2, Sandler may make another sequel in the Grown Ups franchise. Movieweb has claimed that a production listing has revealed that filming will take place in Vancouver next February.

While attending the AFI Fest premiere of his latest movie, Jay Kelly, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Sandler was asked about the reports.

"You know what? I don’t know what’s going to happen … if we’re just trying to do a lot of stuff," he said of getting the busy cast together for the sequel.

"I would love it. We’d love it. Everybody’s working on stuff. To be with those guys would be incredible. I had the best time making both those movies, but we don’t know what the hell is happening quite yet," Adam Sandler added.