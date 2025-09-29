Kate Middleton, Prince William all set to make big decision after 11 years

Kate Middleton and Prince William are all set to make a big decision for the first time after 11 years.

According to a report by the New Idea, the Prince and Princess of Wales will decide to visit Australia for first time in 11 years after receiving invitation from Anthony Albanese.

The Prime Minister extended the invitation to the royal couple after meeting King Charles at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, September 28.

King Charles and Anthony spent 90 minutes during his official visit to the United Kingdom.

The royal family also shared a photo of the visiting Prime Minister on social media handles.

Following the meeting, Albo tells News Corp, per the New Idea there was a “standing invitation” for the Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Australia in the “coming period”.

He said, “I’m certainly hoping there will be one, there’s a standing invitation that the royal family are always welcome in Australia.

“It was wonderful to welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla to Australia recently, who had a very successful visit, and His Majesty is very engaged, and I hope that the Prince and Princess of Wales are able to visit as well. We are hopeful that might occur in the coming period.”

Prince William and Kate are set to decide about the trip as they have not visited Australia since April 2014, when they embarked on a three-week royal tour with their son, Prince George, who was a baby at the time.