Princess Beatrice, Eugenie issued strong warning after Sarah Ferguson 'double betrayal'

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie issued strong warning after Sarah Ferguson scandal

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have received a sweet advice regarding staying firmly in the royal fold following their mother Sarah Ferguson scandal.

The York sisters have also been issued a strong warning after Sarah’s emails surfaced.

According to a report by the New Idea, the insider says, “Their natural instinct is to defend their mum, but it’s unfortunately indefensible."

Eugenie and Beatrice have their own families to think about, but this is a “double betrayal” for their mother Sarah to now be caught up in this Epstein mess with their father Prince Andrew.

“They both have no choice but to keep their contact to a minimum, and this has cut Sarah deeply. She’s horrified this has come out,” the royal source said.

The close confidant continued, “Bea and Eugenie have no idea what to do, but have been strongly advised to stay away from both their parents or they’ll end up losing their own patronages.”

“The heat is on for the girls to keep their distance, especially if they want to stay firmly in the royal fold.”

The warning for Beatrice and Eugenie comes nearly a week after numerous UK charities severed ties with Sarah after a new email emerged in which she called Jeffrey Epstein a "supreme friend" and sought forgiveness for "letting him down".