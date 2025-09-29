King Charles finally receives good new

King Charles, who is the head of the state of Australia, has received a good news after meeting Australian PM Anthony Albanese.

PM Anthony Albanese held a meeting with King Charles on Saturday in Balmoral.

The palace released a photo of the king with Australian PM, saying “Today at Balmoral, the Prime Minister of Australia was received in audience by The King.”

Following this crucial meeting, royal expert Chris Ship took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared a photo of King Charles and Anthony with major announcement from the visiting dignitary.

The royal expert tweeted, “After his weekend meeting with King Charles in Balmoral, Australian PM Anthony Albanese says the country won’t become a republic under his watch.”

“He pledges no referendum while he’s in office: “I wanted to hold one referendum while I was Prime Minister. And that’s it! We did that.”

Moreover, the Prime Minister has extended the invitation to Kate Middleton and Prince William to visit Australia after meeting King Charles at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

King Charles and Anthony spent 90 minutes during his official visit to the United Kingdom.

Following the meeting, Albo tells News Corp, per the New Idea there was a “standing invitation” for the Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Australia in the “coming period”.