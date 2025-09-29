Kate Middleton makes one change after cancer that shifts royal role to the side

Kate Middleton marks one change in her lifestyle after cancer

Kate Middleton has reportedly made a massive shift to her personal life, that spells a sidelining of everything else.

A comment regarding this has been shared by numerous experts, the first of which being royal biographer Christopher Andersen.

According to Marie Claire the expert it relates to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ future as Spares to Prince George.

Reportedly, they are trying tirelessly and “making sure that none of their children suffer [the] fate [of feeling like spares].”

“They pretty much lavish equal attention on all three, while at the same time nurturing their distinct and different personalities,” he also noted.

A separate comment that echoes similar sentiments has been shared by royal author Robert Jobson as well.

He believes all three children, Prince George the future King, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis “they were loved equally.”

A big reason for that is Kate Middleton’s motivation to learn more about childhood development and thus “she's studied it as well as coming from a family where there isn't that [spare] dynamic.”

All in all even Prince William, alongside his wife are of the belief that they are “very much a mom and dad first,” even before their royal roles.

Biographer Robert Hardman also gave his thoughts about the Wales’ kids futures and said, “Inevitably the time comes when the heir has to take on a different set of responsibilities, and so they haven't got to that point yet.” But still, even when it comes “they're very much keen to keep them all the same,” he noted regarding their intentions.

According to royal commentator Amanda Matta where Prince William is concerned, his motivation stems from the fact that “with Harry and William, they were brought onto the scene very early and much more frequently than Will and Kate bring their kids out now.”