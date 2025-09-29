 
Geo News

Kate Middleton makes one change after cancer that shifts royal role to the side

Kate Middleton has shifted her priorities with her royal role to the side in a shocking twist

By
Hiba Anjum
|

September 29, 2025

Kate Middleton marks one change in her lifestyle after cancer
Kate Middleton marks one change in her lifestyle after cancer

Kate Middleton has reportedly made a massive shift to her personal life, that spells a sidelining of everything else.

A comment regarding this has been shared by numerous experts, the first of which being royal biographer Christopher Andersen.

According to Marie Claire the expert it relates to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ future as Spares to Prince George.

Reportedly, they are trying tirelessly and “making sure that none of their children suffer [the] fate [of feeling like spares].”

“They pretty much lavish equal attention on all three, while at the same time nurturing their distinct and different personalities,” he also noted.

A separate comment that echoes similar sentiments has been shared by royal author Robert Jobson as well.

He believes all three children, Prince George the future King, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis “they were loved equally.”

Kate Middleton makes one change after cancer that shifts royal role to the side

A big reason for that is Kate Middleton’s motivation to learn more about childhood development and thus “she's studied it as well as coming from a family where there isn't that [spare] dynamic.”

All in all even Prince William, alongside his wife are of the belief that they are “very much a mom and dad first,” even before their royal roles.

Biographer Robert Hardman also gave his thoughts about the Wales’ kids futures and said, “Inevitably the time comes when the heir has to take on a different set of responsibilities, and so they haven't got to that point yet.” But still, even when it comes “they're very much keen to keep them all the same,” he noted regarding their intentions.

According to royal commentator Amanda Matta where Prince William is concerned, his motivation stems from the fact that “with Harry and William, they were brought onto the scene very early and much more frequently than Will and Kate bring their kids out now.”

Sarah Ferguson reacts to King Charles 'difficult decision'? video
Sarah Ferguson reacts to King Charles 'difficult decision'?
King Charles preparing special surprise for Prince Harry kids, Archie and Lilibet
King Charles preparing special surprise for Prince Harry kids, Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry puts the monarchy at risk: ‘He's weakening it!'
Prince Harry puts the monarchy at risk: ‘He's weakening it!'
Inside Kate Middleton's struggles as she faced the world while coping with illness video
Inside Kate Middleton's struggles as she faced the world while coping with illness
Prince Harry finally receives King Charles answer to reconciliation?
Prince Harry finally receives King Charles answer to reconciliation?
Kate Middleton, Prince William breathe new life into royal family after difficult years
Kate Middleton, Prince William breathe new life into royal family after difficult years
Prince William hopes to be ‘people's king' as he guides George's path
Prince William hopes to be ‘people's king' as he guides George's path
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie forced to get hurt by blood: Expert
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie forced to get hurt by blood: Expert