Meghan Markle dubbed most 'amazing, loving human'

By
Web Desk
September 29, 2025

Meghan Markle has been the most ‘amazing, nurturing, fun, loving human’, a friend of the duchess has claimed.

Kelly McKee Zajfen, who has been friend with Meghan for more than 20 years and lives close by in California, was speaking in an Instagram Q&A session with her followers last night.

Kelly was asked “How did you meet Meghan M?! Love seeing you two on here and the joy you bring out in each other”

Responding to it, former model shared her close friendship with Meghan over many years, saying, “Ahh thank you! I've actually known her for almost 20 years? She even came to my wedding (15 years ago) and she's been the most amazing, nurturing, fun, loving human.

“She's been by my side especially since Georgie died and I cherish our friendship very much.”

Meghan Markle’s friend remarks came a day after Prince Harry left father King Charles ‘perplexed’ with latest dig at the Royal Family.

Harry took a swipe at “men in grey suits” as he mentioned that royal insiders are attempting to derail reconciliation between the duke and King Charles.

A Palace source has stated that Harry’s latest comments will make rebuilding monarch’s relationship with his youngest son more challenging.

The insider tells the Mail: “The reality is that senior aides have been working privately to improve what is an important family relationship.

“Such public pronouncements only serve to make that endeavour more difficult.”

