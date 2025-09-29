 
Geo News

Victoria Beckham reveals emotional toll of strained relationship with Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham opens up about family rift in new Netflix documentary

By
Web Desk
|

September 29, 2025

Victoria Beckham hopes to move forward after rift with Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz
Victoria Beckham hopes to move forward after rift with Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham is ready to open up like never before as the fashion designer and former Spice Girl is set to share the highs and lows of her personal and professional life.

Wife of David Beckham will open her heart to viewers in a new Netflix documentary, set to premiere on October 9.

In the trailer of the three-part series, Victoria becomes emotional as she reflects on her journey, from pop superstardom to building her fashion empire.

She also talked about the ongoing strain in her relationship with son Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Speaking with The Mirror, a source close to the family revealed that filming proved to be both emotional and freeing for Victoria.

“She found it very emotional but liberating at the same time,” they said. “It made her realise how much she is loved, how her family have supported her and got her through the ups and downs.”

The insider continued, “It was very much a roller coaster of emotions because of the big thing that’s still affecting her, her fractured relationship with Brooklyn.

“But it also made her realise that she can’t keep raking over the heartbreak of this situation with him, enough is enough, now.”

Sarah Ferguson reacts to King Charles 'difficult decision'? video
Sarah Ferguson reacts to King Charles 'difficult decision'?
King Charles preparing special surprise for Prince Harry kids, Archie and Lilibet
King Charles preparing special surprise for Prince Harry kids, Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry puts the monarchy at risk: ‘He's weakening it!'
Prince Harry puts the monarchy at risk: ‘He's weakening it!'
Inside Kate Middleton's struggles as she faced the world while coping with illness video
Inside Kate Middleton's struggles as she faced the world while coping with illness
Prince Harry finally receives King Charles answer to reconciliation?
Prince Harry finally receives King Charles answer to reconciliation?
Kate Middleton, Prince William breathe new life into royal family after difficult years
Kate Middleton, Prince William breathe new life into royal family after difficult years
Prince William hopes to be ‘people's king' as he guides George's path
Prince William hopes to be ‘people's king' as he guides George's path
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie forced to get hurt by blood: Expert
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie forced to get hurt by blood: Expert