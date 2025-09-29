 
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet may follow in King Charles's footsteps

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet could spend time in the UK like King Charles did in Australia

Web Desk
September 29, 2025

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet may follow in their grandfather King Charles’ footsteps after growing up.

According to a former royal butler, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children may return to the UK one day as part of their personal growth and international experience.

Speaking to Study Dog, former royal butler Grant Harrold drew a comparison to Charles’s own youth as he recalled how the then-Prince of Wales spent part of his education and early adulthood abroad, including a well-known gap year in Australia.

In 1966, Charles attended Timbertop, a remote campus of Geelong Grammar School. Likewise, Archie and Lilibet could spend a year in the UK.

"The King famously went to Australia, so it is possible that coming to the UK could be part of that for Archie or Lilibet,” he shared.

In another interview with Fabulous, Harrold claimed that Charles will send gifts to Archie and Lilibet to the US and would also talk to them via video call.

