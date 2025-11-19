Sarah Ferguson, Andrew 'no longer the happiest divorced couple'

Sarah Ferguson and her former husband Andrew are ‘no longer the happiest divorced couple’, a royal expert has claimed referring to Ferguson’s remarks once she made about their relations.

Sarah had once told the Daily Mail: “We're the happiest divorced couple in the world. We're divorced to each other, not from each other.”

Commenting on it amid ongoing crisis, royal expert Helena Chard claimed to Fox News Digital, "The drama surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson is like a never-ending Greek tragedy.

"Fergie stayed with Andrew because she lived a good lifestyle. Her association with Andrew and the royal family helped her businesses bloom. However, that is no longer the case.”

The royal expert went on saying Sarah and Andrew are also “no longer the happiest divorced couple."

Another royal expert Hilary Fordwich also made similar remarks saying while Sarah and Andrew’s relationship had long been described as “unusually close for divorced exes — cohabiting and supporting one another through public crises — there is now a real rupture."

Helena also says, "While Sarah and Andrew are currently both still residing in Windsor, they are reportedly sleeping at different ends of the sprawling Royal Lodge. They do get together to discuss their respective uncertain futures."

"Although all who speak of Sarah praise her kind and generous nature, she will have to learn to survive [on her own]," said royal expert Ian Pelham Turner.