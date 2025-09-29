Sir Elton John's health crisis reaches dangerous new breaking point

Sir Elton John's health is at risk due to THIS

Sir Elton John has sparked concerns as reports surface about his health struggles tied to a diabetes diagnosis.

Radar Online reported that the legendary British singer-songwriter and pianist has gained 60 pounds and people close to him are worried about his health.

The music icon was working on his fitness and had lost a lot of weight last November but new photos show he has put it all back on, even more than what he previously had.

Elton has long struggled with his weight and he once even jokingly said, “I go up and down like a bloody yo-yo.”

A well-placed insider told the outlet that the Academy award winning artist’s latest weight gain is a serious matter, as it is related to an illness. Many people are aware of the fact that his significant weight loss last year happened after a diabetes diagnosis that was called potentially fatal.

Elton reportedly changed his diet after his weight went over 220 pounds but just 10 months after his dramatic weight loss, he seemed to have gone back to old habits and his “sweet tooth” is the main reason, as per the source.

"He's got type 2 diabetes, so he's not supposed to have any sugar. He was doing well for a while, but his cravings have obviously taken over," stated the insider.