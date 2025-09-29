Kody Brown drops marriage bombshell in explosive family moment

Kody Brown opens up about getting into a plural marriage again

Kody Brown has made up his mind about becoming a polygamist again during the premiere of Sister Wives season 20.

On Sunday, September 28, the 20th season of Sister Wives started, which showed the 56-year-old patriarch of the Brown family on a date at a restaurant with his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, whom he spiritually married in 2010 and after four years, they legally wed in 2014.

The couple was having a candid moment when Kody told Robyn how a relative asked if they are still in a plural marriage and went on to shed light on the possibility of tying the knot again.

For those unversed, he was previously married to Meri Brown, Christine Brown, and Janelle Brown.

Robyn said, "I wasn't quite sure what to say to him. I didn't want to speak for you. I feel like if this is still something that's a part of me, then wouldn't I live it?"

Kody revealed that Robyn had “turned down qualified, worthy individuals for marriage because they weren't going to live plural marriage" before meeting him.

The father of 18 went to ask, "If I'd have been pursuing you and I didn't have other wives, how would you have treated it?"

"I would have said the same thing to you," she replied.

Her response prompted Kody to further inquire whether she saw “a value” in staying polygamist and if it was good for the “future” of their relationship.

Before she could answer, Kody turned towards the cameras and quipped, "I don't know what space Robyn is in, and I don't know what space we'll be in in two or three years. I almost feel like turning the table and saying, 'Well, do you want to get back in plural marriage?'"

Robyn then stated that if “there was somebody who was really supportive and really wanted to work and really wanted a relationship with me as well as with you, not just you, and then we had a guarantee that it was going to be OK and it was going to be wonderful and it was going to be what I always dreamed it was supposed to be," then she would think more seriously about plural marriage again.

"That would be something to really, truly consider," she added.

"I think you and I share something very special. But if it's not duplicatable, it could put us at risk. ... There's something wonderful here. Why would we put that at risk?" Kody remarked with a question.