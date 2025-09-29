Michael Bublé makes shocking statement about winning 'The Voice' season 28

Michael Bublé throws his entire team under the bus

Michael Bublé has admitted that he is not sure the next Voice champion will come from his team.

The 50-year-old Canadian singer and songwriter was interacting with the audience on the set during commercial breaks and also conversed with Entertainment Weekly.

Pointing at the people in the audience, Bublé said, “Those people out there, every one of them is special to me.”

“They took their valuable time to come and spend an afternoon with us, and I love that I can make it special for them,” he added.

For viewers, going to a taping takes a lot of time, with early check-ins, long waits, and patience. The Spicy Margarita hitmaker confessed their energy means a lot to him.

He stated, “I think I've been given a blessing and a gift. And the gift is being able to connect with other souls and to spread that light.”

Bublé went on to reflect on his relationship with artists on his team and clarify that when it comes to coaching, his mindset as a coach for Team Bublé has remained unchanged since day one.

“Being empathetic and being spiritually connected was even more important than trying to find a winner,” he emphasized.

The Grammy winner, the current champion of The Voice season 27, confessed he is not sure the season 28 winner is on his team, which started on September 22, 2025, on NBC.

“Each one of us have multiple people on our team who literally could do it,” Bublé stated while having a conversation with his fellow coaches Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Niall Horan.

“This is a huge chance to break through the noise in the world that we're living in now. So this is a real chance,” the Forever Now crooner said.