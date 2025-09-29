 
George, Charlotte and Louis steps into Hogwarts: Is uncle Harry the real Half-Blood Prince?

the Prince and Princess of Wales toured the set of Hogsmeade Station last week with their three children

September 29, 2025

The Wales children were treated to a magical visit recently as filming for HBO’s new Harry Potter television series continues at Windsor Great Park, not far from the family’s home at Forest Lodge.

According to Deadline, the Prince and Princess of Wales toured the set of Hogsmeade Station last week with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. 

The fictional train stop serves as the gateway to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in J.K. Rowling’s best-selling saga.

The outing linked Britain’s most famous royal family to one of the world’s most beloved fictional ones, sparking commentary about parallels between the stories. 

Observers noted that in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Professor Severus Snape is viewed as a villain until his true role as a hero is revealed, a twist some commentators likened to Prince Harry’s complicated public image.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has often been portrayed critically in recent years, but supporters argue his story could shift in time, much like Rowling’s misunderstood characters.

As George, Charlotte and Louis explored a world of magic, some royal watchers wondered aloud: could their uncle Harry one day be recast as the hero rather than the villain?

